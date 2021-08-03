Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a total market cap of $268,077.06 and approximately $426.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00101954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00144215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,383.88 or 0.99866751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00844946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unicly Chris McCann Collection

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Trading

