Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.01. Unico American shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 253 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $21.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $46,705.50. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

