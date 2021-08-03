Unido EP (UDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.02 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $3.01 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 168.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00143342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.26 or 0.99540437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.40 or 0.00841729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,981,277 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

