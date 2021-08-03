Unifi Protocol DAO Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $8.83 or 0.00023123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $16.99 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00032754 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00256114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

