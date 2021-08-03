Unifty Tops One Day Trading Volume of $319,237.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $24.87 million and approximately $319,237.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifty has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.75 or 0.00061726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00045328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00101633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00141699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,486.30 or 1.00004898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.46 or 0.00843083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,076 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

