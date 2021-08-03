Unify (UNIFY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 67.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $27,950.85 and $30.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.00361291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

