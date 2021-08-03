UniLend Price Up 2.1% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and $1.70 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00062186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00801771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00093615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042054 BTC.

UFT is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

