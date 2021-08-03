Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

