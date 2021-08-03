Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

