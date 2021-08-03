Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 3.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $220.06. 2,266,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,644. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

