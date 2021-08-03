Unisocks (SOCKS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $265,427.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for $99,206.92 or 2.59201202 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $31.15 million and approximately $265,427.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00060933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00815417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00095540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042306 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

