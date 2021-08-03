Unistake Price Hits $0.0340 on Exchanges (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $321,269.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00143342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.26 or 0.99540437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.40 or 0.00841729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,920,006 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

