Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 285.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,917 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Unisys worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

