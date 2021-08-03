Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Gap Up to $22.32

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $24.00. Unisys shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 3,355 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 573.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 123.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 176.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.