Unisys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 933 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,405% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.
Shares of Unisys stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72. Unisys has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,603,000 after purchasing an additional 398,019 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 432,574 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 121,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,340,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 188,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.
