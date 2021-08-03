United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02. United Bankshares has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

