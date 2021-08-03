United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.39. 66,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.54 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

