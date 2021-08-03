United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $194.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.54 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

