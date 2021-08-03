United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Cut by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.31. 47,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,286. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.54 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.