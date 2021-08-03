United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. increased their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USM opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

