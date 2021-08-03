Unitrade Hits Market Cap of $3.42 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $912,104.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unitrade has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00810449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00094759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041898 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

