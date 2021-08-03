Unity Software (U) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Unity Software to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Unity Software has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.66. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

In other Unity Software news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 953,585 shares of company stock worth $92,408,152 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software comprises approximately 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

