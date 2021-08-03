Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Down to $24.61

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $22.95. Univar Solutions shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 5,810 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95.
In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.
Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.
