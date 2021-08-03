Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Down to $24.61

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $22.95. Univar Solutions shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 5,810 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

