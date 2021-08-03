Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Universal worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

