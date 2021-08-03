Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Universal Display worth $43,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of OLED opened at $229.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $161.01 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

