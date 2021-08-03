Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Universal Display worth $35,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $229.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

