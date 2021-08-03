Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,024 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.58% of Universal Technical Institute worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 674,357 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.2% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 751,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 120,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 443,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 521,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.