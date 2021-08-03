Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Lake Street Capital

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target upped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

UTI opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $199.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

