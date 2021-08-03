UnlimitedIP Market Capitalization Hits $6.53 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $123,553.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00062524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.37 or 0.00807316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042321 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

