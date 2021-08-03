Upfiring Market Cap Reaches $878,569.10 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $878,569.10 and $1,287.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00405193 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001210 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.34 or 0.00871943 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Upfiring

UFR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars.

