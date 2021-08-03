Upstart (UPST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ UPST opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.73. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $191.89.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
