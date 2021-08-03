Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.94. Urban One shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 152,373 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $248.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
See Also: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.