Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 156.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,970 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $764.96 million, a P/E ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

