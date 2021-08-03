USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
USNA opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.03. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.86.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,207 shares of company stock valued at $218,487. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
