USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.03. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,207 shares of company stock valued at $218,487. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.