USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00140917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.59 or 1.00019332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.64 or 0.00843961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

