USDK Market Capitalization Achieves $28.72 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. USDK has a total market cap of $28.72 million and $147.51 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00141433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.93 or 1.00080560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00846566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

