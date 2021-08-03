Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 14,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,702,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 879,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

