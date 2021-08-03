V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 89.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in V.F. by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in V.F. by 126.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

