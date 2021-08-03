V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,620 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of V.F. worth $31,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 126.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 28.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 66.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 68,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of VFC opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

