V-ID Hits Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00813022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00095251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042186 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.