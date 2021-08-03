Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 17,467 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. 475,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,105,866. The firm has a market cap of $236.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

