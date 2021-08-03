Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 18,825 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.1% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $299.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.73. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,381 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,223. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

