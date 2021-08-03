Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 7,896 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,093,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,049,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $534.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.77. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $544.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.95.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

