Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.65% of Azure Power Global worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,410,000. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 459.9% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 81,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 66,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 43.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

AZRE stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. 5,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.