Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,772 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $620.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,567. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $570.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,056 shares of company stock worth $12,225,499 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

