Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 28,189 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.72% of Mercer International worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercer International by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MERC. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,859. The firm has a market cap of $781.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

