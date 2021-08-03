Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,806 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 1.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.52. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

