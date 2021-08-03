Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 9,134 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $180.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $115.62 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.