Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 9,368 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. 51,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,988. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

