Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 2,442.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 115,506 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of Enviva Partners worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 97.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 301,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 148,363 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at about $12,441,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 747.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

